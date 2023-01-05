Andhra Pradesh: Payyavula suspects foul play in deletion of names of over 6,000 voters

January 05, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Public Accounts Committee(PAC) Chairman and Uravakonda Telugu Desam Party MLA Payyavula Keshav on Wednesday met Election Commission of India Principal Secretary Avinash Kumar in Anantapur, and informed him that more than 6,000 names of voters from five mandals in his constituency were deliberately deleted.

Mr. Avinash Kumar is in Anantapur to probe the allegations in a similar case of deletion of voters’ names in two polling station areas of the constituency following the MLA’s complaints in April and October 2022.

To delete the name of a voter, the officials need to send an SMS or mail, stick a notice on the house or office premises of the voter before taking the step. But no such procedure was followed, Mr. Payyavula Keshav said, who suspected foul play in the matter and urged the ECI official to look into it.

After meeting the ECI Principal Secretary, Mr. Payyavula Keshav told mediapersons at the Collectorate in Anantapur that of the 6,000 names that were deleted, he had got 200 entries randomly checked, which revealed that in 150 cases, no intimation was given to the person as the person was not present in that location.

The 6,000 names have been given by the volunteers of ward/village secretariats, and these have been accepted by the Booth Level Officer and higherups (Tahsildars) without following the procedure, said Mr. Payyavula Keshav.

“After repeated follow-up with the ECI, New Delhi, they agreed to probe into my complaint as they were not satisfied by the reply of the probing officers,” he pointed out.

This was not a singular phenomenon, confined to Anantapur, he said, adding that it was happening all over the State.