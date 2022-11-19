Andhra Pradesh: paying more wages to workers despite increase in production cost, says Aurobindo Pharma official

November 19, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Aurobindo Pharma Limited vice-president U.N.B. Raju addressing representatives of trade unions in Pydibhimavaram of Srikakulam district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Aurobindo Pharma Limited’s senior vice-president (HR) U.N.B. Raju on Saturday said the company increased wages for the workers in spite of many challenges including hike in production cost due to global factors.

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  4. Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
  5. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the representatives of trade unions and contractors in Pydibhimavaram of Srikakulam district, he said that the company was paying ₹162 extra amount per day for each worker apart from regular wages and other benefits. He urged them to cooperate with the management and improve production in Pydibhimavaram unit also.

“Pharmaceutical industry is facing many problems across the globe with the drop in rupee value and unprecedented hike in materials’ cost. Transport and other expenditure have also gone up. In spite of facing all the hurdles, the company is taking utmost care of the workers by paying more wages. The workers should also reciprocate by doing hard work,” said Mr. Raju. Pydibhimavaram unit head K. Kamalakar Reddy, senior executives P. Tirumala Rao, P. Gowri Sankar and D. Sundara Rao were present in the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US