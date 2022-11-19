Andhra Pradesh: paying more wages to workers despite increase in production cost, says Aurobindo Pharma official

November 19, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Aurobindo Pharma Limited’s senior vice-president (HR) U.N.B. Raju on Saturday said the company increased wages for the workers in spite of many challenges including hike in production cost due to global factors.

Addressing the representatives of trade unions and contractors in Pydibhimavaram of Srikakulam district, he said that the company was paying ₹162 extra amount per day for each worker apart from regular wages and other benefits. He urged them to cooperate with the management and improve production in Pydibhimavaram unit also.

“Pharmaceutical industry is facing many problems across the globe with the drop in rupee value and unprecedented hike in materials’ cost. Transport and other expenditure have also gone up. In spite of facing all the hurdles, the company is taking utmost care of the workers by paying more wages. The workers should also reciprocate by doing hard work,” said Mr. Raju. Pydibhimavaram unit head K. Kamalakar Reddy, senior executives P. Tirumala Rao, P. Gowri Sankar and D. Sundara Rao were present in the meeting.