  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: paying more wages to workers despite increase in production cost, says Aurobindo Pharma official

November 19, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Aurobindo Pharma Limited vice-president U.N.B. Raju addressing representatives of trade unions in Pydibhimavaram of Srikakulam district on Saturday.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited vice-president U.N.B. Raju addressing representatives of trade unions in Pydibhimavaram of Srikakulam district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Aurobindo Pharma Limited’s senior vice-president (HR) U.N.B. Raju on Saturday said the company increased wages for the workers in spite of many challenges including hike in production cost due to global factors.

Addressing the representatives of trade unions and contractors in Pydibhimavaram of Srikakulam district, he said that the company was paying ₹162 extra amount per day for each worker apart from regular wages and other benefits. He urged them to cooperate with the management and improve production in Pydibhimavaram unit also.

“Pharmaceutical industry is facing many problems across the globe with the drop in rupee value and unprecedented hike in materials’ cost. Transport and other expenditure have also gone up. In spite of facing all the hurdles, the company is taking utmost care of the workers by paying more wages. The workers should also reciprocate by doing hard work,” said Mr. Raju. Pydibhimavaram unit head K. Kamalakar Reddy, senior executives P. Tirumala Rao, P. Gowri Sankar and D. Sundara Rao were present in the meeting.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.