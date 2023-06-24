ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Pawan playing the caste card for political gain, alleges Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

June 24, 2023 04:18 am | Updated 10:18 am IST - GUNTUR

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabha is honestly working for the uplift of his community, says the YSRCP leader

The Hindu Bureau

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. File. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has alleged that Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan is playing caste politics for his political gains, while former MP Mudragada Padmanabham is honestly working for the benefit of the Kapu community.

Addressing the media at Tadepalli here on June 23 (Friday), Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy further alleged that Mr. Pawan Kalyan was acting as per the directions of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Reacting to the JSP president’s observations during the Varahi Yatra that Mr. Padmanabham was being influenced by the YSRCP, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that nobody could influence the Kapu leader, as he had been honestly working for the benefit of his community.

Alleging that Mr. Naidu was encouraging caste politics, he said that in contrast Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy never discriminated anyone on the basis of their caste or community.

