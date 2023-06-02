Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Varahi Yatra’ in combined Godavari districts from June 14

June 02, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan is going to begin his State-wide tour, aimed at exposing the failures of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and getting acquainted with the people’s issues, in his custom-built ‘Varahi’ vehicle from Prathipadu constituency in the combined East Godavari district, to Bhimavaram after having darshan of Lord Sri Satyanarayana Swamy at Annavaram temple on June 14.

Announcing this in a press conference at the State party office, near Mangalagiri, on June 2 (Friday), JSP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar said Mr. Pawan Kalyan would interact with various sections of society during the Varahi Yatra, which would cover 11 constituencies in the first leg of his tour.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan would spend two days in each one of those constituencies, covering Prathipadu, Pithapuram, Kakinada urban and rural, Mummidivaram, Amalapuram, P. Gannavaram, Razole, Narasapuram, Palakollu and Bhimavaram. The subsequent stages of the yartra were being planned.

Jana Vani

The PAC chief said the party would organise Jana Vani programme in every constituency, in which Mr. Pawan Kalyan would personally receive public grievances and refer them to the government for action, and duly focus on the issues faced by farmers and other downtrodden sections.