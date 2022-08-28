Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan's Twitter followers crosses 5-million mark

Jana Sena president surpasses N. Chandbabu Naidu and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jana Sena Party president and actor Pawan Kalyan's Twitter followers have crossed the five-million (50 lakh) mark on Sunday. The party has announced the same on its official Twitter handle and thanked the followers.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan joined the microblogging web portal eight years ago in August 2014. He surpassed Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who has 4.9 million followers as of Sunday evening.

Mr. Naidu has been on the platform since October 2009. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who joined the platform in January 2015 has a following of 2.4 million users.