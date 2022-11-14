Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan’s strength as BJP’s ally is exposed after Modi ignored him, says Roja

Tourism Minister R.K. Roja meeting Collector M. Hari Narayanan in Chittoor on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Tourism R.K. Roja on Sunday said that Jana Sena Party(JSP) president Pawan Kalyan’s strength and role as an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party was understood during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vishakapatnam after the latter ignored the actor-politician.

Speaking to the media here, Ms. Roja said that Mr. Narendra Modi realised that Pawan Kalyan was making incohesive statements. “Mr. Narendra Modi seems to have thought that the BJP can not get along with him. BJP leaders have concluded that Mr. Pawan Kalyan does not have any real hold on the public in the State. That’s why the Prime Minister ignored Mr. Pawan Kalyan in Visakhapatnam tour,” she said, adding that the BJP leaders in the State were also disappointed with the JSP president’s “politically inconsistent” behaviour.

Referring to the arrest of JSP’s Tirupati-based leader Kiran Rayal by the Nagari police a few days ago, Ms. Roja said that she didn’t complain about him. “I didn’t even talk to him on phone. If there is evidence that I am wrong, it should be exposed.

Earlier, the Minister had met District Collector Hari Narayanan at his chamber and discussed the progress of the ongoing government works.