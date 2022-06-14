Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan’s family donates ₹35 lakh for tenant farmers

Jana Sena chief blames government apathy for farmers’ suicide

The family members of Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan have donated ₹35 lakh for the families of the tenant farmers who have ended their lives.

They handed over the amount to JSP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar in the presence of Mr. Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad on Monday. The money will go to the tenant farmers’ bharosa yatra special fund created by the JSP.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that he and his family members never discussed politics, but he always had their cooperation.

He said Varun Tej, Saidharam Tej, Vaishnav Tej, Niharika, Vijayadurga, and her children Sai Dharam Tej, Nagababu, Padmaja, Madhavi, P.S. Raju and Srinath made the donations as they were perturbed by the plights of the tenant farmers who could not put up with the recurring losses over years.

“The government’s apathy had left them with no option except for resorting to the extreme steps,” said M. Pawan Kalyan.