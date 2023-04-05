Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan will take a call on alliances at the right time, says Nadendla Manohar

April 05, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has said an appropriate decision on alliances, including a possible tie-up with the Telugu Desam Party, for the 2024 elections will be taken at the right time by party president Pawan Kalyan.

Addressing the media on April 5, Mr. Manohar expressed the confidence that all parties that concur with Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s view that the anti-YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) votes should not split would join forces to achieve the goal.

Mr. Manohar said the JSP chief had made it clear that if the State’s future were to be secure, the YSRCP should be defeated in the 2024 elections, and insisted that the ruling party had so far pretended to have made sincere efforts to get the promises made by the Centre fulfilled.

He alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had submitted old representations with new dates, and gave the impression that he was fighting for the State’s legitimate rights.

Pawan to visit Polavaram

Mr. Manohar said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan would visit the Polavaram project in less than a month in order to obtain a first-hand account of the actual status of the works claimed to have been done by the State government.

He said Mr. Pawan Kalyan suggested to Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat that it would be better for the Centre to undertake the project construction as the State government’s words were not reflected in its deeds.

He maintained that the State government had not achieved more than 3% progress in the last four years. Besides, the Chief Minister’s promise to pay ₹10 lakh compensation to each of the project displaced families remained a nonstarter.

He questioned why a survey of the backwaters was being done by the Central Water Commission if the information furnished by the State was true, and said that the irresponsible manner in which the State went about implementing the project forced the Centre to say that it would only reimburse the expenditure incurred but not give funds in advance for works done.