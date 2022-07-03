Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan welcomes Modi to Bhimavaram

V. Raghavendra July 03, 2022 19:25 IST

Prime Minister is scheduled to unveil bronze statue of Alluri Sitharama Raju in the town on July 4

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bhimavaram, where he is scheduled to unveil a bronze statue of Alluri Sitharama Raju on July 4 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav . In a video message on the eve of Mr. Modi’s visit, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the greatness of Alluri Sitharama Raju needed to be highlighted across the country, and it was a good thing that the Central government recognised the importance of making people know about such selfless leaders who had strived to achieve Independence for the nation. He thanked Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy for inviting him to the event, which, he said, was of special significance as he contested from Bhimavaram Assembly constituency in the 2019 elections.



