Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan to receive grievances from people in Vijayawada on July 3 and 10 

‘Jana Vani - Jana Sena Bharosa’ to be conducted in other parts of the State later

Jana Sena Party leader Nadendla Manohar taking stock of the arrangements for the ‘Jana Vani - Jana Sena Bharosa’ programme, in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan will receive grievances from the people as part of the ‘Jana Vani - Jana Sena Bharosa’ programme to be organised at MB Bhavan in Vijayawada on July 3 and 10, and in Rayalaseema, Uttarandhra and Godavari districts later.

Addressing the media here on Friday, JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said Mr. Pawan Kalyan decided to reach out to the aggrieved people due to the government’s “total failure” in solving the problems brought to its notice, and to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on various occasions.

Dig at CM

He expressed regret that the Chief Minister was so “indifferent” to the plight of the people that he did not even spare a few minutes to listen to the woes of the farmers in Amaravati, whose lives and livelihood were jeopardised by the proposed three capitals.

Mr. Manohar said Mr. Kalyan would write letters to the Heads of Departments concerned to redress the grievances, and retired IAS officer D. Varaprasad, who joined the JSP recently, would pursue the petitions received from the public.

Mr. Manohar asked whether the Kia Scientific Processing unit, to which the government (APIIC) claimed to have allotted 63 acres near the Kia motors plant in Anantapur district, was related to the automobile giant.

Also, he disputed the government’s claim to have achieved number one rank in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) by saying that if that was the case, investors should be seen lined up to foray into the State.