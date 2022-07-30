Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan is a leader for all sections of society, says JSP

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM July 30, 2022 20:43 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 20:43 IST

Jana Sena Party’s Veera Mahila Coordinator for North Andhra region T. Lakshmiraj on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was repeatedly targeting party founder-president Pawan Kalyan as he was unable to digest the actor-turned-politician’s clean image in society.

In a release, Ms. Lakshmiraj found fault with the Chief Minister’s reported remark that Mr. Pawan Kalyan was trying to shift the Kapu vote bank to the TDP in the ensuing elections.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan is a leader for all sections of society. It is foolish to confine him to the Kapu community. The YSRCP government is trying to drive a wedge between people in the name of caste,” she alleged.

