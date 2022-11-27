Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan distributes ₹39 lakh to Ippatam villagers

November 27, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on November 27 (Sunday) extended a financial aid of ₹1 lakh each to 39 residents of Ippatam village in Guntur district, whose houses were allegedly demolished by the government.

Speaking at a meeting with the farmers at the party office in Mangalagiri, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that the demolition drive at Ippatam village was ‘an act of vengeance by the YSRCP government’ against the residents who allowed the Jana Sena Party to hold a public meeting on their land.

“The YSRCP leaders have demolished the houses at Ippatam and the Jana Sena Party will not rest until justice is done,” he said.

“Threatened by the government, many villages did not give their land for the JSP meeting held on March 14. However, the Ippatam villagers came helped the party in this regard. When I faced tough times, the Ippatam villagers stood by me. Now, it is my turn to stand by them,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

The JSP president questioned as to why the statue of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was not removed from the Ippatam road. He said statues of national leaders including Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru and Indira Gandhi were removed.

“If I want to deal with the YSRCP I will not seek the Prime Minister’s help. I will not go to New Delhi and complain unlike them [YSRCP leaders],” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan and alleged that the YSRCP was trying to obstruct him in all possible ways from taking part in public meetings and interacting with people.