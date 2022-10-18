Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan declares ‘war’ on YSRCP

Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan. | Photo Credit:

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday came down heavily on the ruling YSR Congress Party leaders. Addressing a party meeting with the cadre at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri, near Vijayawada, Mr. Pawan “warned” YSRCP leaders of dire consequences if they continued to brand him as a ‘package star’ anymore.

"If you ever call me package star I shall hit all the YSRCP leaders with my chappal," Mr. Pawan said and showed his chappal as a sign of warning.

"It is my patience that saved you people all these days. I can strangle you with a single hand," he said. He further challenged the YSRCP leaders to confront him. "Let me know if you want to clash with me. Rods, hockey sticks or bare hands, I am ready. I will skin you all. It is a war from now on," he said.

Mr. Pawan spoke at length and countered several allegations made against him by the ruling party leaders and Ministers. His fierce speech, including warnings, resembled dialogues and theatrics from his movies.

"Even when I bought a Scorpio car they made allegations that someone sponsored it. Do they know how much I earn in movies? In the past eight years, I acted in six movies and earned ₹100 crore to ₹120 crore and paid over ₹33.37 crore as tax. I have withdrawn the fixed deposits made in the name of my children and spent for the party office. I have ₹5 crore towards party fund and made about ₹12 crore worth donations to various organisationsm, including AP CMRF," Mr. Pawan said.

He asked leaders from the Kapu community in YSRCP not to degrade the community by being a puppet in the hands of party leaders.

Jana Sena Party political action committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, party leader and Pawan Kalyan's brother Nagendra Babu also spoke.