Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan calls YSRCP govt. ‘inept’

JSP chief says he will have alliance only with the people

Describing the YSR Congress Party government as ‘inept and anti-people’, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday exhorted people to oust the ruling party in the next Assembly elections.

“The YSRCP came to power making a host of promises including jobs for youth, total prohibition, early completion of Polavaram project and Special Category Status (SCS) status to Andhra Pradesh. However, it has miserably failed on all fronts,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan, while addressing a public meeting held at Parchur as part of the ‘Koulu Rythu Bharosa Yatra‘ on Sunday night.

Asserting that the JSP was fully prepared to face the elections, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, ‘‘The election in 2024 is very important. If the YSRCP is not ousted, the State will have a bleak future.”

The JSP chief recalled how he had faced an embarrassing situation on the SCS, capital and other issues when the TDP was in power in the past. ‘‘The time is not appropriate to talk about poll pacts. I will have alliance only with the people,” he said.

He urged the people including tenant farmers to take a vow to dethrone the YSRCP. “It is time women and the youth questioned the Ministers and the ruling party MLAs on their failures. They must ask about the end use of the ₹5 lakh crore debt raised by the government, and the Central assistance provided to the State,” he said.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said his party was mulling giving one-time assistance of ₹10 lakh to each unemployed youth who intend to to start their own ventures, if voted to power.

Promising good governance, the JSP president said farming would be made profitable by taking a leaf from Israel which has done wonders by successfully adopting micro-irrigation methods.

“I joined politics to toil in the larger interest of the people. I will never shy away from it come what may. The corrupt people have no place in the JSP,” he said, adding that his party will undertake people’s issues after Dasara.