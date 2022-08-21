Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan calls Jagan ‘Andhra Thanos’

‘Chief Minister is killing us all with his Navartanlu schemes’

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
August 21, 2022 20:26 IST

In a sharp attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan called him ‘Andhra Thanos’.

The reference was made at the JSP’s ‘Jana Vani’ programme on Sunday.

Hearing the people’s pleas, Mr. Pawan Kalyan described Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as ‘Andhra Thanos’. Thanos is a supervillain who appears in the comic books and movies of the Marvel Universe.

“Like Thanos in the Avengers movie, the Chief Minister is killing us all with his ‘Navaratnalu’ schemes,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan, adding in the same breath that his comment was in response to the YSRCP leaders calling him ‘Dattaputrudu’ (adopted son of the TDP).

On his association with the TDP, the Jana Sena president said that he had supported the party in the run-up to 2014 elections, owing to the request made by then Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi.

“The situation has turned from bad to worse in the State now. I will support anyone for the welfare of the State,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan added.

