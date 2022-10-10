Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan announces Uttarandhra tour from October 15

JSP presidents’ visit amid the Maha Padayatra by Amaravati farmers and Visakha Garjana by the YSRCP is expected to intensify political heat over the three-capital decision

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
October 10, 2022 21:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to receive pleas from people during Jana Vani programme on October 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

The political heat generated by the Amaravati farmers’ Maha Padayatra and the roubletables in favour of the three-capital decision by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government is going to intensify further with Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan announcing his tour of Visakhapatnam and other north coastal districts (Uttarandhra) from October 15, coinciding with the Visakha Garjana proposed to be organised by the ruling party to garner support for decentralisation.

According to a release by the Jana Sena Party, Mr. Pawan Kalyan will hold parleys with the party rank and file on October 15 and conduct Jana Vani programme on October 16, where he will receive grievances from the people from undivided Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s Vizag visit assumes significance in the context of the attack launched by him against the government on the social media on Monday for continuing to advocate the three-capital decision, and evoking a strong backlash from the YSRCP leaders, who said he was acting as per the ‘screen-play’ and ‘direction’ by the TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The JSP president questioned the purpose of the Visakha Garjana, alleging that by taking the ‘arbitrary decision’ to shift the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam and the High Court to Kurnool in the name of decentralisation, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ‘sown the seeds of discord’ among the three regions (north Andhra, south coastal districts and Rayalaseema).

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In a series of tweets, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that there was ‘absolutely no rationality’ behind the proposal to set up three capitals and it was an issue which the Chief Minister raked up ‘in furtherance of his party’s agenda’. It was also meant to wean away the people’s attention from his government’s failures which caused the YSRCP’s popularity rating to tumble, Mr. Pawan Kalyan alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app