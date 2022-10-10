Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan announces Uttarandhra tour from October 15

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to receive pleas from people during Jana Vani programme on October 16.

The political heat generated by the Amaravati farmers’ Maha Padayatra and the roubletables in favour of the three-capital decision by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government is going to intensify further with Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan announcing his tour of Visakhapatnam and other north coastal districts (Uttarandhra) from October 15, coinciding with the Visakha Garjana proposed to be organised by the ruling party to garner support for decentralisation.

According to a release by the Jana Sena Party, Mr. Pawan Kalyan will hold parleys with the party rank and file on October 15 and conduct Jana Vani programme on October 16, where he will receive grievances from the people from undivided Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s Vizag visit assumes significance in the context of the attack launched by him against the government on the social media on Monday for continuing to advocate the three-capital decision, and evoking a strong backlash from the YSRCP leaders, who said he was acting as per the ‘screen-play’ and ‘direction’ by the TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The JSP president questioned the purpose of the Visakha Garjana, alleging that by taking the ‘arbitrary decision’ to shift the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam and the High Court to Kurnool in the name of decentralisation, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ‘sown the seeds of discord’ among the three regions (north Andhra, south coastal districts and Rayalaseema).

In a series of tweets, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that there was ‘absolutely no rationality’ behind the proposal to set up three capitals and it was an issue which the Chief Minister raked up ‘in furtherance of his party’s agenda’. It was also meant to wean away the people’s attention from his government’s failures which caused the YSRCP’s popularity rating to tumble, Mr. Pawan Kalyan alleged.