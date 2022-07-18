Andhra Pradesh: Pawan appeals to supporters to help Godavari flood victims

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan | Photo Credit: File photo

July 18, 2022 18:37 IST

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has appealed to his party supporters to extend all possible support to those affected by floods in the Godavari Delta in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan has spoken to the district cadres to extend support to the flood-hit people.

He took part in the Kaulu Rythu Bharsoa Yatra held at Mandapeta on July 16. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Pawan Kalyan appealed to his supporters to help out the flood-hit people.