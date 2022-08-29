Andhra Pradesh: Passport Seva Kendras in Vijayawada and Tirupati to attend to PCC applicants on Saturdays

Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in Vijayawada and Tirupati under the jurisdiction of the Regional Passport Office, Vijayawada will attend to the Police Clearance Certificate applicants every Saturday, with effect from September 3, 2022.

Regional Passport Officer D.S.S. Srinivasa Rao, in a release on Monday, said the Union Ministry of External Affairs has decided to open the PSKs in Vijayawada and Tirupati on Saturdays so that the high demand for the Police Clearance Certificate can be met.

The Ministry observed that the waiting period for PCC appointments under RPO, Vijayawada was more than 30 days and those who need PCC for travelling abroad for employment, education, long-term stay and citizenship were facing troubles, he said.

The applicants are required to generate their application reference number (ARN) online by visiting www.passportindia.gov.in or the mPassport Seva app, and walk into the respective PSK on Saturdays, he said.

The applicants have to send their requests with ARN details to the concerned RPO at least two days before Saturdays and enable the RPO to grant appointment, he added.