Andhra Pradesh: Pass resolution at Mahanadu apologising for stampede during Godavari Pushkaralu in 2015, Minister demands TDP

Alleging Chandrababu Naidu’s role in the tragedy, Venu Gopala Krishna asks the former Chief Minister to visit the families of the 29 pilgrims who died in the incident at Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram

May 25, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on May 25 (Thursday) said that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu should tender an apology to the families of the 29 pilgrims who had died in a stampede during the Godavari Pushkaralu in 2015 at the Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram city.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said, “The TDP is conducting its two-day Mahanadu in Rajamahendravaram from May 27. It will be an ideal occasion for Mr. Naidu to confess his mistake that caused the stampede when he was the Chief Minister, and apologise for it.”

“Mr. Naidu should visit the families of the victims, and later pass a resolution in the Mahanadu seeking an apology for his role in the tragedy,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.

On the long-pending demand for Bharat Ratna for TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao, the Minister said, “The TDP has never pressed for it. However, Mr. Naidu should thank the YSRCP naming a district after NTR in the Krishna region.”

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna appealed to the Backward Classes to examine whether they benefitted from the policies of the YSRCP or the TDP.

