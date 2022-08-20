Andhra Pradesh: Parry Sugars asked to consider offering ₹40 lakh ex gratia to kin of deceased workers

Committee headed by Joint Collector to submit report in one week

T. Appala Naidu KAKINADA
August 20, 2022 19:45 IST

The district administration on Saturday asked the management of Parry Sugars Refinery India Private Limited to consider giving ₹40 lakh as compensation to the next of kin of the two workers who were killed in a blast in the refinery on Friday.

While R.V.V. Satyanarayana (36) of Uppada Kothapalli and Veeramalla Rajeswara Rao (45) of Samarlakota died on the spot, nine other workers sustained burns in the accident that took place in the unit located at Vakalapudi village on the outskirts of Kakinada city.

“The nine injured persons are out of danger and are being treated in Kakinada. We have put forth a proposal before the management of Parry Sugars Refinery India Private Limited that it pay ₹40 lakh compensation to the next of kin of each of the two deceased workers. We are yet to receive any reply from the management,” Kakinada District Collector Krithika Shukla told The Hindu.

“The families of each of the deceased workers are entitled to receive an ex gratia of ₹15 lakh as per various Acts, which includes ₹5 lakh under the YSR Bima. We are making efforts to ensure that each family gets a total ex gratia of ₹55 lakh,” she said.

“A committee headed by Joint Collector S. Ilakkiya has been constituted to investigate into the accident. The committee will submit its report within seven days. Action will be initiate against the authorities concerned based on the report,” the Collector said.

APPCB blamed

Meanwhile, CPI district president T. Madhu on Saturday blamed the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) for the industrial accident.

“The APPCB has been ignoring industrial safety. It has not been conducting regular inspections, which is leading to such accidents and loss of human life in the Kakinada industrial zone,” Mr. Madhu alleged.

