Andhra Pradesh: Parents, wife of Dalit youth consent for post-mortem amid protests

Kakinada Police appeal to complete the procedure to launch further investigation

Parents and wife of 26-year-old Dalit youth, Veedhi Subramanyam, who died under mysterious circumstances on Thursday night, consented for the post-mortem procedure on Saturday evening at the Government General Hospital, Kakinada.

The move came from the family following an appeal from the Kakinada police to proceed with further investigation into the allegations on the cause of death.

In the early hours of June 20, YSRCP MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar reportedly dumped the body of his former car driver, Subramanyam, in his car at the latter’s residence in Ramaropeta here and left the spot. The police subsequently registered a case of unnatural death in the Sarpavaram police station.

The family members of Subramanyam did not turn up for the inquest for more than one and half day after the body was sent to the Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

Kakinada DSP V. Bheemarao said that the parents and wife of Subramanyam turned up at the GGH-Kakinada for the post-mortem exercise after 6 p.m. on Saturday. The post-mortem would be done any moment on Saturday night as it is considered a “special case”.

By the time the report was filed, the inquest exercise was in progress as claimed by Mr. Bheemarao. The DSP appraised the parents of the deceased that any delay in conducting the post-mortem would lead to vanishing of any possible evidences that could establish the cause of death.

Police deployment

Huge deployment of police personnel continues at the GGH-Kakinada to prevent entry of any outsider of the family. A group of local elders of Ramaropet were also present before the police for the post-mortem.

“The investigation will begin soon after the post-mortem is done. We will wait for the post-mortem report to speed up the investigation based on its clues,” Kakinada SP M. Raveendranth Babu said.

Protests

During the entire day, all political parties and Dalit associations staged separate protests at the post-mortem theatre campus, demanding suspension of YSRCP MLC Udaya Bhaskar from the Legislative Council for his alleged role behind the death of the youth.

A fact-finding team from TDP reportedly attempted to enter into the post-mortem theatre but it was foiled by the police. The police have deployed personnel in the strategic places to prevent any protests till the last rites of the youth are completed.