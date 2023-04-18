ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Para badminton player from Srikakulam district bags gold medal at tournament in Lucknow

April 18, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Now, Rupa Devi is focussing on international para badminton competition to be held in Thailand in the third week of May

K Srinivasa Rao

Rupa Devi showing medals she won in para badminton competition. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

SRIKAKULAM

Padala Rupa Devi from Srikakulam district has been proving her talent in para badminton competitions being held in different parts of the country, thanks to her will power in spite of physical and financial hurdles. The 23-year-old woman has won a gold medal in para badminton national level competition held in Bengaluru in August, 2022. She has also got gold medal (wheelchair category) in the National Para Badminton Championship held recently in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh. Fortunately, a few well-wishers contributed the amount which was needed for travel and training in different places including New Delhi and Mysore. Now, she is focussing on international para badminton competition to be held in Thailand in the third week of May.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF), which is part of the International Paralympic Committee, has been promoting the game to encourage physically challenged persons to participate in the game . Badminton Association of India is reportedly encouraging the sport as viewership is good in stadiums, televisions and social media networks. These factors made Ms. Rupa to concentrate on the game and represent the county at international competitions.

Ms. Rupa Devi whose legs were broken after falling from the first floor from her house located in G.Sigadam of Srikakulam district in the year 2019 when she was studying degree course. Family members who were initially upset with the incidents are now proud of her. In spite of the tragic incident, Ms. Rupa Devi looked confident enough and said that representing India would make her to ‘stand’ proudly in front of everyone. 

‘Provide assistance’

Santavuriti Sarpanch Budari Lakshmana Rao urged the government and public to extend their support so that the girl would be able to get advanced training and represent India in para badminton international competitions. He urged people to extend financial assistance to her to bring laurels to Andhra Pradesh. (Ms. Rupa Devi phone number: 6301077266).

