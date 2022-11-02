Andhra Pradesh: Panel formed to probe Bommanahal electrocution incident

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL), headquartered at Tirupati, has launched a probe into the electrocution incident reported from Bommanahal in Anantapur district on Wednesday, in which four farm labourers were killed and three others were injured.

The farm labourers were returning after finishing farm work on a tractor-trailer when a live 11 KV wire fell on the vehicle, at Vannilli village in Bommanahal mandal.

Expressing grief over the mishap, the company’s Chairman and Managing Director, K. Santhosha Rao, has formed a team led by Chief General Manager D.V. Chalapathi to probe the incident.

The committee, comprising Chief General Manager (Operations and Maintenance) K. Guravaiah and Vigilance Inspector (Anantapuram) M. Vijayabhaskar Reddy, is expected to submit its detailed report soon, based on which action will be taken on those found responsible for the incident.