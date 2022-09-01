Andhra Pradesh: Palamaner SDPO begins probe into complaint against Anantapur SP, two DSPs

‘The complainant, a dismissed AR constable, will be given time to bring witnesses and depose on video’

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
September 01, 2022 21:43 IST

Palamaner Sub-Divisional Police Officer C.M. Gangaiah on Thursday issued a notice to Anantapur Armed Reserve constable K. Prakash, who had lodged a complaint in the II Town Police Station here against Ananatapur SP and two DSPs.

In his complaint, Mr. Prakash had levelled charges against the officers that attracted the provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

“As these charges have to be probed by an officer of the ranks of DSP, Mr. Prakash was asked to appear before me and depose on video,” the Palamaner SDPO said at a press conference here.

The police officer said he had asked Mr. Prakash to appear before him at 3 p.m. But as he did not receive the notice, he would be given time to bring witnesses, if any, to strengthen his allegations. “The witnesses too have to depose on video,” Mr. Gangaiah added.

Mr. Prakash had been dismissed from service two days ago by Anantapur Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli based on an inquiry report by the Dharmavaram DSP and the CCS DSP.

The SDPO said he also sought the inquiry report and had taken possession of the documents related to the complaint lodged in the II Town Police Station.

Mr. Gangaiah said he would examine the full record of 10 to 12 cases registered against Mr. Prakash earlier, which resulted in his censure and suspension, and dismissal in the latest case at Garladinne, which had been filed by a woman named B. Lakshmi during the Spandana programme in 2019.

