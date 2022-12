December 18, 2022 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - ONGOLE

Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) burnt the effigy of Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Ongole on Saturday, condemning his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The activists, led by party district vice-president Siva Reddy, came in a procession to the Church Centre raising slogans against the Pakistan Foreign Minister for calling Mr. Narendra Modi the “butcher of Gujarat”.