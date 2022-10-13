Andhra Pradesh: Overflowing Handri leaves many colonies in Kurnool inundated

Kurnool Municipality sets up two rehabilitation centres for flash flood victims

Ramesh Susarla KURNOOL
October 13, 2022 21:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Normal life was thrown out of gear as flash flood in the Handri left many areas in Kurnool under a sheet of water on Thursday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

ADVERTISEMENT

The brimming Handri river that passes through the Kurnool city has left several colonies under a sheet of water as more than 600 people bore the brunt of the flash flood. Fed by heavy inflows owing to rain in its catchment areas in Karnataka, the river is in spate on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Kunool Municipality has set up two rehabilitation centres for the flood victims at Gulzarpet High School and at KMC School behind the Collector’s office.

Kurnool Municipal Commissioner Amilineni Bhargav Tej on Thursday visited the flooded colonies in Ameer Hyder Nagar, Bapuji Nagar, Muzzafar Nagar, and Police Colony and Tailor Nagar and interacted with the residents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An inundated colony in Kurnool on Thursday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Mr. Bhargav Tej appealed to the people living on the banks of the Handri to shift to the rehabilitation centres.

Kurnool Municipal Commissioner Amilineni Bhargav Tej interacting with the flood victims in Kurnool city on Thursday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Food and other necessary commodities will be provided to the victims of flash flood at the rehabilitation shelters, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Chennamma Circle and Vaddageri Colonies were hit by the flash flood, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Kurnool
flood

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app