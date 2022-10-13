Andhra Pradesh: Overflowing Handri leaves many colonies in Kurnool inundated

Kurnool Municipality sets up two rehabilitation centres for flash flood victims

Normal life was thrown out of gear as flash flood in the Handri left many areas in Kurnool under a sheet of water on Thursday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The brimming Handri river that passes through the Kurnool city has left several colonies under a sheet of water as more than 600 people bore the brunt of the flash flood. Fed by heavy inflows owing to rain in its catchment areas in Karnataka, the river is in spate on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Kunool Municipality has set up two rehabilitation centres for the flood victims at Gulzarpet High School and at KMC School behind the Collector’s office.

Kurnool Municipal Commissioner Amilineni Bhargav Tej on Thursday visited the flooded colonies in Ameer Hyder Nagar, Bapuji Nagar, Muzzafar Nagar, and Police Colony and Tailor Nagar and interacted with the residents.

An inundated colony in Kurnool on Thursday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Mr. Bhargav Tej appealed to the people living on the banks of the Handri to shift to the rehabilitation centres.

Kurnool Municipal Commissioner Amilineni Bhargav Tej interacting with the flood victims in Kurnool city on Thursday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Food and other necessary commodities will be provided to the victims of flash flood at the rehabilitation shelters, he added.

Chennamma Circle and Vaddageri Colonies were hit by the flash flood, he added.