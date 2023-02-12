HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: over one lakh Telugu stories will be digitised very soon, says Kathanilayam president

February 12, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kathanilayam president Vivina Murthy addressing a meeting in the Visakhapatnam Public Library on Sunday.

Kathanilayam president Vivina Murthy addressing a meeting in the Visakhapatnam Public Library on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Katha Nilayam Library president and writer Vivina Murthy on Sunday said that the library would complete digitisation of 1.7 lakh Telugu stories within a year to give readers access to the stories anywhere. On the occasion of 26 th anniversary of the library, he offered tributes to the founder of the library Kalipatnam Rama Rao in Srikakulam on Sunday morning.

The library organised anniversary celebrations in the Public Library of Visakhapatnam also to mark the occasion, on Sunday evening.. Speaking to the media, he said the library could gather important books written in the year 1910. The Association secretary Dasari Ramachandra Rao and treasurer Kalipatnam Subba Rao thanked all the writers Vasireddi Naveen, Bammidi Jagadiswara Rao and others for contributing to children’s literature. Writers Shiva Lakshmi, Jaya Surya and others were present. Mr. Ramachandra Rao said that the anniversary would be celebrated here after in all the cities and towns.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.