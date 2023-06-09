Andhra Pradesh: Over 50,000 people are likely to attend Amit Shah’s public meeting in Visakhapatnam on June 11

June 09, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Senior BJP leaders such as Rajya Sabha members G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and C.M. Ramesh are camping in the city to make the public meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 11 (Sunday) a success.

Mr. Amit Shah is expected to arrive in the city at around 5 p.m. on that day and address a public meeting at the railway grounds from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

“We are expecting a crowd of more than 50,000 people for the meeting,” Mr. Ramesh said while addressing the media here on June 9 (Friday).

All party workers from the north coastal region of the State were asked to attend the meeting, he said.

Mr. Ramesh further said that Mr. Amit Shah would speak about the nine-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He would also speak about the various direct benefit transfer (DBT) welfare schemes launched by the Union government and various infrastructure projects taken up across the country.

“Very soon, India will become one of the most well-connected countries by road in the world, as every day about 100-km of road is being laid,” he added.

He further said that senior BJP leaders would be holding a series of public meetings in the State.

Former MLC P.V.N. Madhav, who was present, said that after the public meeting, Mr. Amit Shah would address a meeting of the party leaders and workers at the Sagarmala hall in the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA).

When asked about the participation of the BJP’s alliance partner, Jana Sena Party, Mr. Ramesh said, “It is a programme organised by the BJP and anyone can attend it.” He, however, added that no formal invitation had been sent to any other political party.

Alliances

Mr. Ramesh also said that local leaders were advised against speaking about the alliance partners, or prospective alliances, as the leadership alone was competent to comment on it.

Responding to a question on TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting Mr. Amit Shah recently, Mr. Ramesh said, “There is nothing to read between the lines as anyone, including the present and former Chief Ministers, can meet the Home Minister.”

On the rumours that the Union Government was getting closer to the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the State, and the recent release of ₹23,000 crore indicated it, he said, “The funds were released by the Union Government to the State Government. The BJP has no tie-up with the YSRCP, and we are critical of its rule.”

