Andhra Pradesh: over 49,000 students likely to attend APICET on July 25

Test will be conducted in 106 centres, says Convenor

As many as 49,157 candidates have registered themselves for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET) – 2022, a State-wide test for admission into M.B.A/M.C.A courses of various universities and affiliated colleges, scheduled to be held on July 25, said Convenor of APICET 2022, N. Kishore Babu.

In a release on Saturday, Prof. Kishore Babu said that APSCHE has given Andhra University the responsibility to conduct the examination. As many as 106 examination centres have been arranged in 24 districts including 10 in Visakhapatnam. One examination centre was also arranged in Hyderabad, he said.

He said that the examination will be conducted in two sessions. The timing for morning session is 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and afternoon session will be conducted from 3 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. He also added that COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed at the centres.

He said that candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination hall once the test commences. Carrying of calculators, mathematical log tables, Pagers, cellphones, watches (all types), large spectacles, any other electronic gadgets and loose sheets of paper into the examination hall is strictly prohibited.