Andhra Pradesh: Over 3.5 lakh devotees witness Sirimanotsavam procession in Vizianagaram

Perched atop the Siri Manu, Pydimamba temple priest Bantupalli Venkatarao blessings the devotees, in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

More than 3.5 lakh people took part in the Sirimanotsavam of the Pydimamba temple in Vizianagaram on Tuesday evening.

The procession which was supposed start at 3.30 p.m. began at 5.15 p.m. due to delay in arrangements at the main venue, even as the Siri Manu was brought at 3 p.m. to the temple premises from Hukumpet street after traditional prayers were offered.

Temple priest Bantupalli Venkata Rao,perched atop the Siri Manu, blessed the devotees.

The main route of the procession from Three Lamp Junction to the Fort Junction was jampacked with devotees. In spite of the delay, the pilgrims waited patiently to have the darshan of the Goddess. The procession came to an end at around 6.30 p.m.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, District Collector A. Suryakumari, SP M. Deepika and other officials monitored the arrangements.

The family members of the Pusapati royal family including former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju offered prayers from the fort.

Legend has it that Pydimamba, the sister of Vijayarama Gajapathi Raju, sacrificed her life after hearing about the death of her brother in the Bobbili war which took place on January 24, 1757. Lather, the idol of Pydimamba was found in the Pedda Cheruvu. The construction of the temple, and the Sirimanotsavam began in 1758.