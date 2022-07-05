Andhra Pradesh: Over 25,000 people visit Alluri Sitarama Raju’s statue

The structure was unveiled by PM Modi on Monday

The 30-ft tall statue has become the showpiece of Bhimavaram town, with locals flocking to it from neighbouring districts. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The structure was unveiled by PM Modi on Monday

Over 25,000 people visited the 30-feet tall statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju at ASR Park in Bhimavaram on Tuesday, a day after the structure was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the freedom fighter’s 125th birth anniversary.

The statue in Bhimavaram is the tallest in the southern States, the organisers said.

“On Monday, thousands of people visited the statue and paid tributes to the ‘Manyam Veerudu’. The rush continued into the evening and villagers paid floral tributes to the freedom fighter at his statue at ASR Nagar,” said Kshatriya Seva Samithi (KSS) AP and Telangana general secretary Nadimpalli Nani Raju.

A gallery, musical water fountain, flower garden, electrification will come up in the park, and a plaque mentioning the life and times of Sitarama Raju both in English and Telugu will be placed at the base of the statue, Mr. Nani Raju said.

“The park, spread over 3,000 square yards, will be jointly maintained by Bhimavaram Municipal Corporation and KSS. A dais will be constructed for celebrating Independence Day, Republic Day and other programmes of national significance,” said the KSS general secretary.

The statue is the first of its kind in the State. The park is open to the public and patriotic songs will be played regularly, the Samithi members said.

“The statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju and the park have become the centre of attraction in Bhimavaram town. Many people from Mogallu, Palakoderu, Veeravasaram, Undi, Akiveedu, Eluru, Narsapuram, Mogaltur, Palakol and other places are thronging to the park,” said KSS president Pericherla Nagaraju.