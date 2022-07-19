Andhra Pradesh: over 1,000 AITAM students get placement in Wipro and other companies

As many as 1,166 students of Aditya Institute of Technology and Management (AITAM) at Tekkali in Srikakulam district could get placements in Wipro, DXC Technology, HCL Technologies and other companies in the recent campus recruitment drive, according to a press release from the college.

College Director V.V. Nageswara Rao on Tuesday said that 375 students could get placements in Wipro. He said that many students could get ₹7 lakh package with their decent performance in the written test and interviews. Mr. Nageswara Rao said that the college was designing curriculum in accordance with the requirements of the software and other companies. “We established an exclusive placement cell which ensures constant training for students in technical and communication skills,” he said.