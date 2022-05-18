Andhra Pradesh: Over 1 lakh downloaded Disha app in a day in Kakinada, says SP 

Kakinada Superintendent of Police M. Raveendranth Babu has claimed that more than one lakh people have downloaded the Disha mobile application on Wednesday across the district.

The police have formed special teams to reach out to the public to create awareness on the Disha police system and services being offered through the app.

At an awareness meeting held at Annavaram village in Kakinada Rural Mandal, Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Raja appealed to women not to ignore the Disha services.

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, District Collector Krithika Shukla and other officials lauded the police efforts to provide security cover to women in the district through the Disha police system.