Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Outfit slams YSRCP, TDP for supporting BJP’s Presidential candidate

Protesters shouting slogans at a rally in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri
G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA July 18, 2022 19:55 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 21:45 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samiti, which is supported by the Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), staged a protest against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for their decision to support the BJP-led NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Their contention is that the ruling YSRCP and TDP should have extended support only on the condition that Special Category Status (SCS) status is accorded to the State.

State president of APPHSS, Chalasani Srinivas, APCC working committee president Mastan Vali, CPI(M) State committee member Ch. Babu Rao, CPI leader Akkineni Vanaja, AAP leader Potina Venkata Rama Rao, and Amaravati Dalit JAC leader Potula Balakotaiah spoke.

