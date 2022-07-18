Andhra Pradesh: Outfit slams YSRCP, TDP for supporting BJP’s Presidential candidate

Protesters shouting slogans at a rally in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

‘They should have done so on the condition that SCS is granted to State’

The Andhra Pradesh Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samiti, which is supported by the Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), staged a protest against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for their decision to support the BJP-led NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Their contention is that the ruling YSRCP and TDP should have extended support only on the condition that Special Category Status (SCS) status is accorded to the State.

State president of APPHSS, Chalasani Srinivas, APCC working committee president Mastan Vali, CPI(M) State committee member Ch. Babu Rao, CPI leader Akkineni Vanaja, AAP leader Potina Venkata Rama Rao, and Amaravati Dalit JAC leader Potula Balakotaiah spoke.

“The people of the State had voted against the BJP. Still, the TDP and the YSRCP chose to support the BJP and vote for the candidate nominated by it in the Presidential election. It is unpardonable that both the parties have extended their support on the grounds that it would help usher in social justice as Ms. Murmu hails from the tribal community,” the leaders said.

The BJP is watering down environmental legislations and is causing serious injustice to tribals by handing over their lands on a platter to corporate firms. It is unfortunate that the TDP and YSRCP are supporting the BJP which is destroying democracy, secularism and social justice, they said.