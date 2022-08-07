Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Outfit seeks legislation to curb superstitious beliefs

Jana Vignana Vedika national executive president M.V.R. Krishnaji releasing a poster on the organisation’s upcoming activities, in Vizianagaram on Sunday.
K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM August 07, 2022 18:48 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 18:48 IST

Jana Vignana Vedika national working president M.V.R. Krishnaji on Sunday asked both the Union and State governments to come up with exclusive legislations to curb ’superstitious beliefs’ which he said were preventing people from understanding the importance of science and technology.

He said that many self-proclaimed godmen were cheating the public by spreading those superstitious beliefs.

In the press meet organised here, he released a poster to explain the details of the programmes of JVV Zilla Mahasabhalu to be held between August 13 and 14 in Vizianagaram. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Krishnaji said that JVV would also discuss the issues of the politics including rights and powers of the State and disparities in distribution of funds by the Central government.

JVV national education wing convener A.V. Rajasekhar said that JVV would pass resolutions over important issues after taking the consent of all the members who would participate in two-day deliberations. JVV district president Alluri Shiva Varma, District general secretary Erukonda Anand and Vizianagaram city secretary Shingam Shivaji and others were present.

