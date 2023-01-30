Andhra Pradesh: organise community services in villages, ANU NSS coordinator urges students

January 30, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - ONGOLE

Acharya Nagarjuna University(ANU) National Service Scheme(NSS) Coordinator M. Ravi Shekar has exhorted the students to organise community services in villages and contribute their mite in the empowerment of rural people, including farmers and women.

Addressing the Principals and Programme Officers of colleges under ANU P.G. Centre fold here on Monday, he said ANU students should be moulded to emerge as social leaders with a view to bring about social change and improve the quality of life of people at the grassroots level.

ANU Prakasam District Programme Officer M. Harsha Preetham Dev Kumar, who has been adjudged best NSS PO in the State, outlined the various community service programmes taken up in the Prakasam district with a view to provide hands on experience for students studying in junior, degree and post-graduation colleges in delivering community service in environment-friendly milieu. Socially-minded student leaders get an opportunity to take part in national-level adventure camps organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs periodically and bag the prestigious NSS awards, he added.

ANU NSS Assistant Coordinator Ravi Shankar Reddy said training camps would be organised for POs in Ongole shortly.

New NSS units would be started under the fold of Andhra Kesari University(AKU) once the bifurcation of the ANU was completed shortly, said ANU Ongole campus NSS Special Officer B. Krishna. Construction of infrastructure was going on at a brisk pace at a cost of ₹400 crore, AKU Officer on Special Duty K.V.N. Raju said adding that the AKU would start functioning in a full-fledged manner from the new academic year.