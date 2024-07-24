Andhra Pradesh orders CID probe into ‘liquor scam’ during YSRCP term

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has ordered an inquiry by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) into the Excise policy during the tenure of the YSRCP dispensation led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“It is one of the biggest scams in Andhra Pradesh,” Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said while releasing a White Paper on the subject in the Legislative Assembly on July 24 (Wednesday).

“It will be thoroughly probed by the CID. The State government will also refer the irregularities in cash transactions to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). There will be no political vendetta, but the government will take strict action on all those involved in the scam,” Mr. Naidu said.

Of the ₹99,413-crore worth retail sales in the last five years, digital payments were made only in respect of sales costing ₹615 crore, he said, adding “it is an irregular conduct of operation.”

Suspecting illegal monetary gains, Mr. Naidu alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had floated benami distilleries and procured sub-standard liquor and beers from them through the A.P. State Beverages Corporation Limited.

“Due to the flawed and inconsistent policy brought by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the State exchequer suffered loss of more than ₹18,860 crore between 2019-24,” the Chief Minister said.

‘Rampant corruption’

“There is corruption in the entire liquor supply chain. At the production level, there were instances of forcible takeover of existing companies, intimidating old entities, delays in payments and stoppage of orders to multinational companies. At the procurement level, manual or discretionary procedure was adopted due to collusion of officers. At the marketing level, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy monopolised the entire sales at the retail shops,” Mr. Naidu said.

The removal of low-priced liquor stocks and abnormal increase in prices turned unbearable for the consumers. It forced the poor, who could not afford the prices, to depend on adulterated liquor manufactured locally, he observed.

The substandard liquor supplied had a negative impact on the consumers, he said.

Suicides related to alcohol, or drug addiction in 2022 increased 100% when compared with 2018 as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, he said.

According to National Family Health Survey (NFHS), emotional, physical, or sexual violence by husband when drunk was put at 76.4% and the sufferers were women aged between 15-49. Liver and kidney ailments increased. The number of out-patients at the alcohol deaddiction center at the Government General Hospital in Guntur alone increased to 4,913 in 2023 against 343 in 2020, Mr. Naidu said.

The previous government had mobilised loans indiscriminately through the APSBCL, unmindful of the State’s future, Mr. Naidu said.

