Andhra Pradesh: opposition parties vow to stop ‘forcible’ land acquisition for Bhavanapadu port

CPI(M) Srikakuam district secretary D.Govinda Rao speaking at an all-party meeting organised in Srikakulam on Monday.

Leaders of various opposition parties on Monday vowed to take up joint struggle along with locals if the government did not stop ‘forcible’ land acquisition in Bhavanapadu region where sea port was proposed to be constructed. The CPI(M) organised the all-party meeting in Srikakulam to discuss about the impact on the lives of people in many villages located in and around Bhavanapadu areas.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI(M) district secretary D. Govinda Rao said that the government was playing with the lives of the people without giving details about the total extent of land to be acquired and compensation package.

TDP district vice-president P.M.J. Babu said that TDP government had acquired land for developmental activities only with the prior consent of the propery owners and locals who used to get livelihood with the economic activity in their vicinity. Congress Party senior leader M. Mallibabu said that UPA government had brought historic Land Acquisition Act to protect the interests of farmers and others since forcible land acquisition would make their lives miserable.

Jana Sena Party leader Pedada Rammamurthy, CPI-ML (New Democracy) district secretary Tandra Prakash vowed to extend their support to the joint struggle. The meeting decided to visit Bhavanapadu region on September 16 to know the opinions of the locals. CPI(M) senior leader Bhaviri Krishnamurthy, Srikakulam Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham District Secretary K. Mohana Rao, leaders of various farmers’ and trade unions G. Simhachalam, Kameswara Rao, G. Bhirama Rao, G. Narayam Naidu and others were present.