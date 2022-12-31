HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Opposition parties spreading false propaganda over welfare pensions, alleges Vizianagaram ZP chairperson

‘Social audit is a continuous process since many pensioners will become ineligible after they improve their income sources’

December 31, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Vizinaagaram Zilla Parishad Chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao on Saturday alleged that the Opposition parties were spreading false propaganda over the notices served on a few individuals with regard to pensions.

Addressing the media here, he said that only 5,400 persons were served notices out of 2.8 lak beneficiaries in Vizianagaram district. “Social audit is a continuous process since many pensioners would become ineligible when they would improve their own income sources. They will not get pensions when someone in their family gets government job. Moreover, 2,500 persons, who received notices, have given satisfactory reply. So they will continue to get pensions,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao who is also the YSRCP district president.

He urged all the party MLAs and MLCs to give wide publicity over the enhancement of pension amount from January. He hoped that the party would further consolidate its vote bank with the effective implementation of welfare schemes in the district.

