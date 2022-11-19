Andhra Pradesh: oppose proposed amendments to Forest Conservation Act, Rythu Coolie Sangham State president urges people

November 19, 2022 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

All India Kisan Khet mazdoor Sabha’s national co-convener and State president of Rythu Coolie Sangham of Andhra Pradesh Simhadri Jhansi urged representatives of all political parties and people of all sections of the society to join hands to oppose the amendments to Forest (Conservation) Act-1980 since it would lead to destruction of nature.

Speaking to The Hindu here, she said that lakhs of tribal people would become homeless with proposed amendements as they would lead to dominance of corporate sector over the forest lands. Recently, the Ministry of Environment and Forest has notified Forest (Conservation ) Rules-2022 and those rules may become a law during the next budget session, she said.

The association is strongly opposing those guidelines although the government assured that the provisions of previous Act would be implemented as usual. “The government says the guidelines are issued to safeguard territory and integrity of the forest and maintain the ecological balance for flora and fauna. In reality, it is aimed at driving away tribal people from forests. The tribals who cannot prove their living rights of three generations will be forced to vacate tribal areas,” Ms. Jhansi said.

Along with the association’s State secretary Dantuluru Varma and senior leader Tandra Aruna, Ms. Jhansi has been conducting awareness programmes in Parvatipuram, Kurupam, Makkuva, Gummalakshmipuram and other places over adverse impact on tribals with the proposed amendements. She said that the month-long agitations were taken up from November 15 in all tribal areas of Andhra Pradesh in spite of objections from the Police Department. “We are also focussing on the issues of tribals living in non-scheduled areas. They are not able to get support from the government over their legitimate issues including rights over the lands. The government should allow only tribals to live in scheduled agency areas. Unfortunately, many people are buying lands from tribals illegally. They should not be allowed to settle down in scheduled areas permanently. The government should take steps to protect tribals living in both scheduled and non-scheduled areas,” said Ms. Jhansi.

