Andhra Pradesh: Onus of smooth conduct of SSC examinations put on supervising officials

April 05, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Superintendent, departmental officer and ‘C’ centre custodian will be held responsible for any irregularity in the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations, Director of Government Examinations D. Devanand Reddy has said.

In view of the lessons drawn from the previous year’s experience of malpractice resorted to by certain unscrupulous elements, including teaching and non-teaching staff, the Department of School Education has put in place a fool-proof system this year.

To prevent any possible misuse of technology, all examination centres have been declared as ‘No Mobile Zones’, and the staff on examination duty have been strictly instructed to either leave their phones at home, or deposit them at the police picket points till the day’s examination is over.

“After entering the examination centre, the staff are not being allowed to go out till the end of the examination, and even the attenders are not being allowed to move out of the campus,” Mr. Reddy told The Hindu.

He made it clear that teachers who were not on examination duties should not be seen around the centres during the examination hours.

Teachers of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) and other residential schools that were serving as examination centres should be made to leave the campus if they were not on examination duty. No private person should be seen on the campus, he emphasised.

He said the Chief Superintendents, after distribution of the question papers to the candidates in the examination hall, should keep an account of the number of question papers left with them, the candidates who did not write the examination, and the additional ones, and put the information in a sealed cover.

He said anyone found to be going against the instructions would be stringently punished under the Andhra Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Act, 1997.