Andhra Pradesh: ‘Onti Cheyyi’ finds place in national best contemporary stories’ collection

ADVERTISEMENT

Aleph Book Company, a prominent literary publishing house popular in South Asian countries, has published an English anthology of Indian best contemporary stories this year.

In the collection, ‘Onti Cheyyi’ written in Telugu by Vempalle Shareef, a native of Kadapa district in the State, has found place.

Mr. Shareef’s work is part of a book titled ‘A Case of Indian Marvels’ with stories from 40 of the best contemporary authors in different languages of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Davider, author of several books and former CEO of Penguin publishing house, has edited the anthology.

In the foreword of the book, Mr. Davider said the collection of stories in the book reflect the many political, economic, historical and human aspects of contemporary India in different styles.

The book was launched on September 5, coinciding with Teacher’s Day.

Mr. Shareef’s work was translated in English by N.S. Murthy of Bengaluru under the title, ‘Crippled World’.

The English translation of the story has also been published in ‘The Indian Literature’, a bi-monthly publication of Kendra Sahitya Academy.

Mr. Shareef is recipient of Kendra Sahitya Akademi Yuva Award for his stories, besides other accolades such as Chaso Sphurti Award, Gidugu Ramamurthy Panthulu Bhasha Seva Award and Vimala Shanti and Kolakaluri Katha Awards at the State-level.

He is currently working as media consultant in the State Grama Sachivalayam, Ward Sachivalayam Department.