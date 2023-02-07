ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Only TDP can do justice to the unemployed youth, says former Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju

February 07, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Vizianagaram

‘TDP will always work with a vision and create new job opportunities for youngsters’

The Hindu Bureau

TDP graduate MLC candidate Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao speaking at a meeting in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Tuesday said that the unemployed youth would be able to get jobs and livelihood opportunities only when the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was voted to power in 2024 general elections. He said that the TDP would always work with a vision and create economic activity and new job opportunities for the youngsters. He introduced TDP graduate MLC candidate and academician Veepada Chiranjeevi Rao to the party leaders in the review meeting organised over MLC election in Vizinaagaram.

Mr. Raju hoped that the graduate voters would choose Mr.Chiranjeevi Rao as he had contributed a lot for the poor students by taking classes and distributing books. Mr.Chiranjeevi Rao assured that he would strive hard for the establishment of study circles in all districts and put pressure on the government for regular job calendars.

Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan, TDP district president Kimidi Nagarjuna, former MLAs Kolla Lalita Kumari and K.A.Naidu, Nellimarla TDP in-charge Karrotu Bangarraju, Etcherla TDP leader Kimidi Mallik Naidu and others vowed to ensure victory of Mr. Chiranjeevi Rao by meeting a maximum number of graduate voters in their respective areas.

