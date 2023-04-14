ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Only BSP can ensure decent life for downtrodden sections as it follows Ambedkar ideology in letter and spirit, says party leader

April 14, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

‘All other parties, incuding YSRCP, TDP and BJP, were speaking a lot about Ambedkar but in reality they were ignore his ideology’

K Srinivasa Rao

BSP Vizianagaram district in-charge Soru Sambayya speaking at a meeting in Bobbili on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Bahujan Samaj Party Vizianagaram district in-charge Soru Sambayya on Friday said that downtrodden sections would lead a decent life only with the BSP which would always follow Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s ideology in letter and spirit. On the occasion of Ambedkar’s 132nd birth anniversay, BSP and Dalit organisations held a public meeting in Bobbili of Vizianagaram district.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sambayya alleged that all other parties, incuding YSRCP, TDP and BJP, were speaking a lot about Ambedkar but in reality they were ignore his ideology. He alleged that marginalised sections were continue to face many troubles with the ruling of those parties in several States.

“Scheduled Caste people are leading a pathetic life in Bobbili with the grabbing of their lands and properties. Both the ruling and the Opposition parties did not speak about their issues. Taking up the issues of poor people is the real tribute to Ambedkar. he added. Retired Mandal Revenue Officer Vijayakumar and Vizianagaram District Mala Mahanadu president Enda Gopala Rao were among those present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US