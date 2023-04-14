Andhra Pradesh: Only BSP can ensure decent life for downtrodden sections as it follows Ambedkar ideology in letter and spirit, says party leader

April 14, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Bahujan Samaj Party Vizianagaram district in-charge Soru Sambayya on Friday said that downtrodden sections would lead a decent life only with the BSP which would always follow Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s ideology in letter and spirit. On the occasion of Ambedkar’s 132nd birth anniversay, BSP and Dalit organisations held a public meeting in Bobbili of Vizianagaram district.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sambayya alleged that all other parties, incuding YSRCP, TDP and BJP, were speaking a lot about Ambedkar but in reality they were ignore his ideology. He alleged that marginalised sections were continue to face many troubles with the ruling of those parties in several States.

“Scheduled Caste people are leading a pathetic life in Bobbili with the grabbing of their lands and properties. Both the ruling and the Opposition parties did not speak about their issues. Taking up the issues of poor people is the real tribute to Ambedkar. he added. Retired Mandal Revenue Officer Vijayakumar and Vizianagaram District Mala Mahanadu president Enda Gopala Rao were among those present.