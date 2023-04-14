HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Only BSP can ensure decent life for downtrodden sections as it follows Ambedkar ideology in letter and spirit, says party leader

‘All other parties, incuding YSRCP, TDP and BJP, were speaking a lot about Ambedkar but in reality they were ignore his ideology’

April 14, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
BSP Vizianagaram district in-charge Soru Sambayya speaking at a meeting in Bobbili on Friday.

BSP Vizianagaram district in-charge Soru Sambayya speaking at a meeting in Bobbili on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Bahujan Samaj Party Vizianagaram district in-charge Soru Sambayya on Friday said that downtrodden sections would lead a decent life only with the BSP which would always follow Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s ideology in letter and spirit. On the occasion of Ambedkar’s 132nd birth anniversay, BSP and Dalit organisations held a public meeting in Bobbili of Vizianagaram district.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sambayya alleged that all other parties, incuding YSRCP, TDP and BJP, were speaking a lot about Ambedkar but in reality they were ignore his ideology. He alleged that marginalised sections were continue to face many troubles with the ruling of those parties in several States.

“Scheduled Caste people are leading a pathetic life in Bobbili with the grabbing of their lands and properties. Both the ruling and the Opposition parties did not speak about their issues. Taking up the issues of poor people is the real tribute to Ambedkar. he added. Retired Mandal Revenue Officer Vijayakumar and Vizianagaram District Mala Mahanadu president Enda Gopala Rao were among those present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.