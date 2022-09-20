Andhra Pradesh: Ongole MP denies speaking against Jagan’s wife in liquor scam row

The Hindu Bureau ONGOLE
September 20, 2022 19:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy on Tuesday denied having made any statement on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife Bharati’s involvement in the liquor business in New Delhi during his media conference on Monday.

In a rejoinder, he said, “I have not taken any name or spoken against any person in the said media conference.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Srinivasulu Reddy stated his position in the wake of the nation-wide searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app