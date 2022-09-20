Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Ongole MP denies speaking against Jagan’s wife in liquor scam row

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy on Tuesday denied having made any statement on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife Bharati’s involvement in the liquor business in New Delhi during his media conference on Monday.

In a rejoinder, he said, “I have not taken any name or spoken against any person in the said media conference.”

Mr. Srinivasulu Reddy stated his position in the wake of the nation-wide searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam.


