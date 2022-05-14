Andhra Pradesh: One killed as man attacks neighbours over parking

One person was killed and another suffered critical injuries when their neighbour attacked them with a knife allegedly over a dispute over vehicle parking at Mudinepalli in Eluru district on Friday night.

While V. Nagendra (34), succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Vijayawada on Saturday, A. Mahesh, is battling for life in hospital. The deceased was a Mala Mahanadu leader in the district.

The police took the accused, Irfan, into custody, said Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma.

The trio allegedly quarrelled over parking an autorickshaw at their house, and in a fit of rage Irfan allegedly attacked the two. The Mudinepalli police are investigating the case, the SP said.